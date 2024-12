SOME OF THE 15 independent TDs are in the frame to be included in the discussions to form the next government.

Many of the Independents elected at the weekend are politicians of long experience.

Eight independent TDs, Sean Canney, Marian Harkin, Barry Heneghan, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, Verona Murphy and Gillian Toole, have already formed the ‘Regional Group’ – and had some chats with people in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, it’s understood.

Galway East TD Canney and Longford–Westmeath TD ‘Boxer’ Moran, who were members of the Independent Alliance with Fine Gael from 2016-2020, are adamant a stable government can be brought forward with non-party politicians.

Canney and Moran shared a junior minister role during their last stint in government – similar to the ‘rotating Taoiseach’ idea – but it ended in tears. It is plausible both men will want to redeem themselves.

Within 30 minutes of being elected Tipperary North TD Lowry, a former Fine Gael minister, said there are a number of independent TDs who are happy to join government.

The veteran politician said he “doesn’t believe” in red lines in his post-election interview with RTÉ News on Saturday night. Lowry added that “a number” of independent TDs would also be of that opinion.

New Dublin Bay North TD Heneghan is also in the frame, but would not be included in those who don’t believe in red lines. An advisor of Heneghan, former TD Finian McGrath, indicated The Journal that he is open to discussions.

He added that there is a list of objectives that Heneghan would like to deliver, and would only enter a coalition if it was likely that progress could be made on those goals.

Wexford TD Murphy‘s policy stances are less likely to clash, however. The one-time Fine Gael candidate also argues against the instability narrative regarding independents.

She told The Journal that it is incumbent on any politician who has been elected to the Dáil to try and get into government. Murphy has told RTÉ News that she has been on the phone for “hours” in recent days, but would not say to whom.

Grealish, who was elected in Galway West, is a member of the Dáil’s new Regional Independents Group.

Harkin, elected in Sligo-Leitrim, and Toole, a new independent TD elected in Meath East, have also joined those discussions as members of the regional group. Toole is a former member of Fine Gael.

The Healy-Raes in Kerry have, quite publicly, signalled that they are happy to discuss going into government. Michael posted to X on Monday to tell all party leaders that his “phone is always on“.

The Rural Independent Group have a press conference on the Plinth of Leinster House in 2016.

Both he and his brother Danny have said that they’ll decide whether or not to join government based on what they believe is best for the Kingdom’s electorate.

Dublin Mid-West TD Paul Gogarty returns to the Dáil, this time as an independent. The former Green Party member has said he is open to joining government, but has admitted that no one has been in contact with him so far.

Gogarty told RTÉ Radio One today that he does not believe “radical change” can be delivered with a number of independents. He said he would accept calls from other groups seeking to form a “cohesive and progressive” opposition.

One non-party TD who seems dead set on making up part of that opposition is Galway West’s Catherine Connolly. The long-time politician, who acted as leas-Cheann Comhairle in the 33rd Dáil, has said she would be happy to listen, however.

She had told a number of media publications that she does not believe Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, the likely partners for the next coalition, could engage with the change she advocates for and believes the policy clashes are too large.

Similarly, Laois TD Brian Stanley is likely to not have much in common with the policies of the two contending parties.

Stanley is not likely to have much in common with a Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil coalition.

Stanley quit from Sinn Féin after an internal inquiry over a complaint made against him. He denied any wrongdoing and criticised the inquiry as “flawed”; the matter is understood to not be criminal in nature.

Smaller parties risk losing their support in government, according to Tipperary South’s Mattie McGrath but he told Tipp FM that he is “ready, willing and able” to join discussions on government formation.

McGrath, chair of the rural independents group, told the programme that he could see himself working with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael but mental health services in Tipperary, increased rural development and task forces for rural towns are wants of his.

Fellow member of the rural independent group in Offaly Carol Nolan, who left Sinn Féin over her views on abortion, told the Offaly Independent that she is “always open to constructive and meaningful discussion”.

Carol Nolan speaking outside Leinster House in 2021.

“I will not ‘negotiate’ away my principles or sell out my electoral base who depend on me to give voice to their concerns and to take appropriate policy action based on those concerns and wishes,” she told the local paper.