THE BALLOTS HAVE all been cast in the 2024 general election.

Voting will commence at polling stations across the country at 9am to determine who will – and won’t – be making it into the next Dáil.

Last night’s exit poll puts Sinn Féin on 21.1%, Fine Gael on 21% and Fianna Fáil on 19.5% (with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4%).

The Journal will have reporters bringing you live updates throughout the day from multiple count centres at various locations around the country.

Buckle in.

With updates by Órla Ryan

