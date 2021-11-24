Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

EUROPE REMAINS “IN the firm grip” of Covid and the continent’s death toll could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned.

Europe is battling an upsurge in the pandemic that saw Austria return to lockdown this week while Germany and the Netherlands are poised to announce new restrictions.

A further 700,000 people in the 53 countries that comprise the WHO’s European region could die by March 1, the global health agency said, in addition to the 1.5 million who have already succumbed to the virus.

It expects “high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022″.

Europe’s return to the pandemic’s epicentre has been blamed on sluggish vaccine uptake in some nations, the highly contagious Delta variant, colder weather moving people indoors again and the easing of restrictions.

In the European Union, 67.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.

But rates vary widely between countries, with low levels in many eastern countries. Only 24.2% of Bulgarians are fully vaccinated, compared with 86.7% in Portugal.

According to WHO data, Covid-related deaths in Europe increased last week to almost 4,200 a day, doubling from 2,100 a day at the end of September.

It said evidence was growing that vaccine-induced protection against infection and mild disease was declining.

Dr Michael Ryan, who is Director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, last night warned that Europe is “approaching the worst days of the pandemic again”.

Speaking on Prime Time, he urged people to get the jab if they have not yet already and to “do the maths”.

“Look at your odds of being very, very sick or ending up with a ventilator. If you’re not vaccinated, they are so much higher.”

Booster shots

Several countries, including Greece, France and Germany, are moving towards requiring a third booster shot for someone to be considered fully vaccinated.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that Germany is not doing enough to curb its “highly dramatic” fourth wave of the pandemic.

With intensive care beds swiftly filling up and its weekly incidence rate at an all-time high of 399.8 new infections per 100,000 people, Germany’s worst-hit regions have ordered new shutdowns.

The German military is expected to add coronavirus jabs to the list of mandatory vaccines for soldiers “soon”, a defence ministry spokesman said.

The move would make troops the first German public servants to be obliged to be jabbed against the virus.

It comes as the army is preparing to deploy soldiers to help local authorities with vaccinations, tests and other efforts to counter soaring infection rates expected in the weeks ahead.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

- © AFP, 2021