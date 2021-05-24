#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 24 May 2021
Advertisement

'Whole range' of indoor gatherings in Limerick cause spike in Covid cases

There’s been a rise in patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick: from two to 14 over a seven-day period.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 24 May 2021, 9:40 AM
6 minutes ago 839 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5446293
Image: Shutterstock/sirtravelalot
Image: Shutterstock/sirtravelalot

PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS have warned people to adhere to the public-health guidelines after an increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick was caused by “a lot of large social gatherings” that took place indoors.

In a statement issued on Friday night, the Department of Public Health Mid-West expressed “serious concerns over a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick, connected to social gatherings in the past two weeks”.

According to provisional data, there were 11 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 20 cases on Monday, 22 cases on Tuesday, 38 cases on Wednesday, and 46 new cases on Thursday in Limerick city and county.

Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, said that this level of infection had not been seen in the community since early March. 

“We had a marked increase in our Covid case numbers over the past week, rising from 20 on Monday 17 May up to 51 on Friday 21 May,” Dr Mannix told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today.

We were very concerned at the rapid increase and also that was matched by a rise in our number of inpatients in University Hospital Limerick went up from two on 13th May to 14 on 20th May. 

“It was quite apparent that there were a lot of large social gatherings happening inside and we really wanted to make people aware that that was the case,” she said, explaining why the statement was issued on Friday.

She added that the types of gatherings varied “from birthday parties to end-of-year celebrations for the academic year.

“We had some celebrations due to the Eid festivities recently as well. So a whole range of indoor activities, that is very high risk situation and its not the current public health advice.

“We’re seeing young adults, people in their 30s and 40s, parents of young children, and they are the ones being hospitalised. Luckily our older age group is immunised, so we are not seeing that group being hospitalised or infected to any large extent, but its the younger adults at this point in time.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Mannix said the British variant is the most common variant in the mid-west, but they have asked that all samples from the latest rise in cases to be whole-genome sequenced.

Cases of other variants disovered in the mid-west region have been in single-digits, Dr Mannix said.

She asked people with no symptoms to avail of the walk-in test centres on the Ballysimon Road, as well as a second pop-up centre in St Joseph’s Hospital in Mulberry Street, starting on Wednesday.

For those going into work, Dr Mannix said: “Because we’ve had a lot of young adults affected, that spreads out into workplaces. We ask people not to go into work if they have symptoms, and please to wear masks at work, even if social distancing is taking place.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie