QUIZ: Who said it — Oscar Wilde or Brendan Behan?

FOR ALL OUR faults, Ireland can proudly lay claim to some of the finest writers of the past few centuries.

Among the most renowned are Oscar Wilde and Brendan Behan, who would have been 100 this week.

Not only were the two fine writers, but both are famous for legendary quips and witticisms that are fondly remembered and trotted out to this very day. But can you tell which of them said which?

"I have never seen a situation so dismal that a policeman couldn't make it worse." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde "Everything in moderation, including moderation." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde "An author's first duty is to let down his country." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde "Critics are like eunuchs in a harem; they know how it's done, they've seen it done every day, but they're unable to do it themselves." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde "It's a queer world, God knows, but the best we have to be going on with." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde "Children begin by loving their parents; after a time they judge them; rarely, if ever, do they forgive them." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde "Morality is simply the attitude we adopt towards people whom we personally dislike." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde "I respect kindness in human beings first of all, and kindness to animals. I don't respect the law." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde "There is no such thing as bad publicity, except your own obituary." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde "Life is never fair, and perhaps it is a good thing for most of us that it is not." Brendan Behan Oscar Wilde