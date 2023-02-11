Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 11 February 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Quiz
QUIZ: Who said it — Oscar Wilde or Brendan Behan?
The weekend is a time for Behan Wilde.
5.4k
1
1 hour ago

FOR ALL OUR faults, Ireland can proudly lay claim to some of the finest writers of the past few centuries. 

Among the most renowned are Oscar Wilde and Brendan Behan, who would have been 100 this week. 

Not only were the two fine writers, but both are famous for legendary quips and witticisms that are fondly remembered and trotted out to this very day. But can you tell which of them said which?

“I have never seen a situation so dismal that a policeman couldn't make it worse.”
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
"Everything in moderation, including moderation."
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
“An author's first duty is to let down his country.”
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
“Critics are like eunuchs in a harem; they know how it's done, they've seen it done every day, but they're unable to do it themselves.”
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
“It's a queer world, God knows, but the best we have to be going on with.”
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
"Children begin by loving their parents; after a time they judge them; rarely, if ever, do they forgive them."
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
"Morality is simply the attitude we adopt towards people whom we personally dislike."
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
"I respect kindness in human beings first of all, and kindness to animals. I don't respect the law."
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
“There is no such thing as bad publicity, except your own obituary.”
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
"Life is never fair, and perhaps it is a good thing for most of us that it is not."
Brendan Behan
Oscar Wilde
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Bortsal Boy
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Irish Rebel
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Scarperer
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     