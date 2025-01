AFTER A FEW hiccups, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was elected Taoiseach yesterday for the second time.

It took four suspensions of the Dáil and a chaotic 24 hours to get there, but Martin was eventually able to appoint a new cabinet of ministers, which includes plenty of familiar faces along with a few newcomers who made the cut.

Ireland isn’t due to hold another general election until January 2030, so with that in mind we want to know if you think this government will go the whole five years.

So today we’re asking: Do you think this government will last the full five years?