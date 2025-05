NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A seal splashes in the sea off Howth Pier Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Russian army vehicles roll during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#KASHMIR: The death toll from India and Pakistan’s biggest clashes in decades passed 50, with each country accusing the other of sending waves of drone attacks.

#USA: Actor Michael Pitt was accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, choking her, and attacking her with a cinder block and a piece of wood at his New York City home, according to a grand jury indictment.

#NEW YORK: Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers questioned a woman in court who has accused the Hollywood producer of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

#MEXICO: The Mexican government sued Google for changing the Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” for Google Maps users in the United States, President Claudia Sheinbaum said today.

PARTING SHOT

A young David Attenborough Alamy Alamy

AS HE MARKS his 99th birthday this week, David Attenborough is returning to our screens, this time in cinemas, to bring viewers on yet another breathtaking journey in the natural world. It’s fitting that ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ is being shown on big screens, as it has a big message.

This is one of the most horrifying yet inspiring films I have ever seen — it demands that we all pay attention.

Read Jack O’Donovan Trá’s Voices article here.