Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man seriously injured in collision in Artane

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward after a serious road traffic collision in Artane in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the Kilmore Road at the junction with Ardmore Drive shortly after 9pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious.

The road at the collision site was fully examined by Garda scenes of crime officers and the road has now reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.