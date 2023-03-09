Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 9 March 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Gardaí
Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man seriously injured in collision in Artane
The man was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.
2.1k
0
36 minutes ago

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward after a serious road traffic collision in Artane in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the Kilmore Road at the junction with Ardmore Drive shortly after 9pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious.

The road at the collision site was fully examined by Garda scenes of crime officers and the road has now reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags