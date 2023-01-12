Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 12 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Google Street View N4, Rathowen, Co Westmeath
# Rathowen
Renewed witness appeal over fatal collision between car and lorry in Co Westmeath
The incident occurred at approximately 12.30pm on 15 December.
1.5k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision between a car and a lorry in Co Westmeath on 15 December. 

The incident occurred at approximately 12.30pm on 15 December when a car collided with an articulated lorry on the N4 in Rathowen.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment where later passed away.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.30pm and 12.50pm on 15 December, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     