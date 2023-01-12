Renewed witness appeal over fatal collision between car and lorry in Co Westmeath

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision between a car and a lorry in Co Westmeath on 15 December.

The incident occurred at approximately 12.30pm on 15 December when a car collided with an articulated lorry on the N4 in Rathowen.

Advertisement

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment where later passed away.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.30pm and 12.50pm on 15 December, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.