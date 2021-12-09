#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Thursday 9 December 2021
Witness appeal for alleged assault and robbery of man by six youths in Dublin

The incident happened last Sunday in the Clondalkin area.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 4:17 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to the alleged assault and robbery of a man by youths in Dublin. 

Shortly before 8pm last Sunday, 8 December, a man in his 30s was allegedly “threatened and assaulted” by six youths at Grand Canal Banks in Clondalkin, according to gardaí.

An electric scooter was taken during the incident but was later recovered by gardaí. 

Four youths were arrested and were taken to Ballyfermot and Clondalkin Garda stations where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All four have since been released without charge pending files being prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Eoghan Dalton
