Woman (30s) arrested and over €100k in cash seized by Gardaí in Dublin city

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested and over €100,000 in cash has been seized as part of a Garda operation in Dublin city yesterday.

The search itself took place in Dublin 1 at approximately 8pm last night and was carried out by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A total of €105,660 in cash and over €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized by Gardaí.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Store Street Garda Station, where she is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí have said that investigations remain ongoing.