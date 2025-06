A WOMAN ARRESTED in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Blanchardstown on St Stephen’s Day last year has been charged.

Anthony Hogg, 40, and his wife Georgina Hogg Moore, 39, were struck while crossing a road near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5.45 pm on 26 December 2024.

The couple, married with children, lived in the Whitestown area nearby.

Georgina Hogg Moore was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband Anthony was rushed to hospital, but passed away that night.

Gardaí arrested a 40-year-old man and a woman aged in her 30s yesterday in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

The woman has been charged. She was released on bail and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on 17 June.

The arrested man was released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The spokesperson said that investigations into the collision remain ongoing.