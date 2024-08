HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly contacted a doctors’ representative group following reports that some GP clinics had attempted to charge women for contraception despite them being eligible for the free scheme.

The Free Contraception Scheme was rolled out in September 2022 and was incrementally expanded to include all women between the ages of 17 and 35.

It includes implants, IUDs, and oral contraceptives, such as the pill, as well as all contraception-related appointments.

The Journal reported earlier this month that some women continue to be charged for their contraception despite being eligible for the scheme.

Donnelly told The Journal that following the report, he contacted the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to ensure that there was clear communication with its members about the scheme and how it works.

Spoke to department

“The first time I was aware of that actually was when I read The Journal article and so we spoke to the department about it straight away,” the minister said.

“There’s contact with the IMO to get their assistance in communicating to their members to say no woman between the age of 17 and 35 is to be charged.

“My hope is it was a small number and that it was a clerical error rather than anything else.”

The minister said it was essential that communication around the scheme was “very, very clear” and that as a State-funded service, no woman who is eligible should be charged.

“I doubt anyone was doing it on purpose but it doesn’t matter, it can’t happen,” he added.

Zoe Coady, an influencer from Dublin, took to TikTok to share her own experience of almost being charged €70 for getting a contraceptive implant changed.

The video now has over 25,000 likes and more than 300 comments, many of which were from women sharing similar experiences.

One commenter said she was almost charged €300 for appointments related to the coil. She said the receptionist was “not impressed” when she informed her that it was free.

Another said the receptionist was “snarky” after she refused to pay for her repeat prescription.

With reporting by Mairead Maguire.