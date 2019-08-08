Poll: Would you support a larger Women's National League?

Kelly O’Hara with Harriett Scott during this month's friendly with the USA at the Rose Bowl

THE WORLD’S FOOTBALL governing body, Fifa, wants to have 60 million women playing its game by 2026.

That’s an ambitious plan to double its current numbers.

Ireland, today, has 19,000 youth players but only 4,800 adults in its ranks.

The feasibility of doubling those numbers, and more, was explored in the latest episode of TheJournal.ie‘s Ireland 2029 podcast series.

For recently retired Irish international Karen Duggan, setting up a proper women’s national league, with feeder clubs from every county in Ireland, is a no-brainer.

But would it win you over? Would you support a larger Women’s National League?

