This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would you support a larger Women's National League?

It was this week’s Big Idea on the Ireland 2029 podcast series. But is it a good one?

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,678 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4756238
Kelly O’Hara with Harriett Scott during this month's friendly with the USA at the Rose Bowl
Image: USA Today/Gary A. Vasquez/INPHO
Kelly O’Hara with Harriett Scott during this month's friendly with the USA at the Rose Bowl
Kelly O’Hara with Harriett Scott during this month's friendly with the USA at the Rose Bowl
Image: USA Today/Gary A. Vasquez/INPHO

THE WORLD’S FOOTBALL governing body, Fifa, wants to have 60 million women playing its game by 2026.

That’s an ambitious plan to double its current numbers. 

Ireland, today, has 19,000 youth players but only 4,800 adults in its ranks. 

The feasibility of doubling those numbers, and more, was explored in the latest episode of TheJournal.ie‘s Ireland 2029 podcast series

For recently retired Irish international Karen Duggan, setting up a proper women’s national league, with feeder clubs from every county in Ireland, is a no-brainer. 

But would it win you over? Would you support a larger Women’s National League?


Poll Results:

No (608)
Yes&nbsp; (450)
Yes, but only if there is a team in my area (134)
Unsure (87)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie