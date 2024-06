MINISTER HEATHER HUMPHREYS is to brief Cabinet ministers on proposals to strengthen policy in relation to dog controls in Ireland, including the possibility of an XL Bully ban.

The Minister for Social Protection is currently working with the Attorney General on these matters, and engagement with the stakeholder group is to be conducted in the coming weeks, it’s understood.

It’s believed changes to the Control of Dogs Act may be necessary.

This move comes after the death of 23-year-old Nicole Morey in Limerick last Tuesday, after she was attacked by her own pet XL Bully dogs.

Humphreys is seeking to push for further dog controls in law while she is set to respond to a Private Member’s Bill in the Seanad calling for further dog controls.

There is currently an XL Bully ban in place in the UK, where it’s a criminal offence to own an XL Bully unless you have a valid exemption certificate.

However the breed is restricted in Ireland, alongside Staffordshire, American and English Bull Terriers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Japanese Akita and Tosa, Rottweilers, Rhodesian Ridgebacks and Bull Mastiffs.

An XL Bully ban is due to come into effect in Northern Ireland.

There is currently no register for restricted dog breeds in Ireland, so we don’t know how many XL Bully dogs are in the country.

XL Bully dogs were banned by the UK government as it said that they have been “disproportionately” involved in dog attack deaths in recent years.

The UK XL Bully ban was introduced in October 2023 – the government received over 60,000 license applications before the law was implemented.

The dogs are highly muscular, and are the result of inbreeding by breeders.

Restricted dog breeds in Ireland must be muzzled in a public space, kept by someone over 16 who is able to control them, walked on a strong short leash, and be wearing a collar with the owner’s name and address at all times.