THE HIGHEST NUMBER of XL Bully type dogs surrendered to any local council has taken place in Limerick, new figures show.

Figures provided by the Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon show that to date, 60 XL Bully dogs have been surrendered to local authorities across the country with the 13 dogs surrendered to Limerick City and County Council the highest number for any local area.

In October last year, it became illegal to import, breed, rehome or resell an XL Bully dog.

Since February, it’s been illegal to own one without a certificate of exemption.

The 13 dogs surrendered to Limerick City and County Council accounts for 21% of the nationwide total.

Limerick having the highest total nationally and this followed new laws introduced on the owning and breeding of XL Bully dogs that were enacted following a number of serious attacks.

In June last year, 23-year-old Nicole Morey was attacked and killed by two XL Bully dogs at her home in Ballyneety, County Limerick.

The tragedy led to a review ordered by the then Minister Heather Humphries, and new laws were introduced in relation to the breeding and ownership of the breed.

A total 1,800 applications have been made for exemption certificates.

In his written Dáil reply, Minister Haydon told Pádraig O’Sullivan that “the ban on XL Bully type dogs was announced in 2024 in the interest of public safety following a series of serious attacks”.

In the figures provided by Minister Haydon, the second highest number of XL Bullies occurred in the Dublin City Council area at 11. A further two XL Bullies were surrounded in South Dublin Co Council and in Fingal Co Council.

Waterford city and council area had the third highest number nationally at seven.

In Kildare and Cork city, four XL Bullies were surrendered while Cavan and Donegal each had three.

The other local authority area where two XL Bullies were surrounded was Tipperary.

Local authorities where single XL Bullies were surrendered are listed as Clare, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, Longford, Louth, Meath, Mayo, Sligo and Westmeath.

Zero XL Bully type dogs have been surrendered for Carlow, Cork County, Galway County, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.

Haydon said that figures for the number of dogs surrendered to animal welfare charities have not been collated.