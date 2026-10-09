EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #STRIKE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has declined to say whether he will pass the picket line of public sector workers who go on strike next week, arguing that any strike at Leinster House does not need to happen.

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2. #GARVAGHY ROAD: Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has confirmed that she has been invited by the PSNI to a police interview over her attendance at a protest on Garvaghy Road amid the ongoing Drumcree parade dispute.

3. #MURDER TRIAL: A former US soldier charged with murdering Co Kerry sheep farmer Mike Gaine wants new barristers ahead of his nine-week trial next January, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

4. #US: The United Nations has said a decision by US officials to livestream the execution of convicted military base shooter Nidal Hasan would amount to torture.

5. #RHODES: A Cork man who suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Greece remains in hospital nearly four weeks later, with his family desperately trying to bring him home.