Yoghurt recall over possible presence of metal pieces extended to Lidl products

THE RECALL OF yoghurts over fears about the presence of small pieces of metal has been extended to some Lidl products.

The latest recall issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland refers to the German retailer’s Milbona Light yoghurts with ‘use by’ dates of 4 March 2020.

The two products affected are:

Milbona Light – Fat Free Red Berry Yogurts: 3 x Srtrawberry, 3 x Raspberry & Cranberry. Pack size: 6x165g

– Fat Free Red Berry Yogurts: 3 x Srtrawberry, 3 x Raspberry & Cranberry. 6x165g Milbona Light – Fat Free Strawberry Yogurt. Pack size: 165g

Notices will be on display in Lidl stores that were supplied with the implicated batches.

The recall comes just a day after the possible presence of metal pieces in several Müller yoghurt products prompted the FSAI to issue a recall yesterday. Aldi in the UK also issued a yoghurt recall over metal fears.

The following Müller products were affected: