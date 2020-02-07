Yoghurt recall over possible presence of metal pieces extended to Lidl products

THE RECALL OF yoghurts over fears about the presence of small pieces of metal has been extended to some Lidl products.
The latest recall issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland refers to the German retailer’s Milbona Light yoghurts with ‘use by’ dates of 4 March 2020.
The two products affected are:
- Milbona Light – Fat Free Red Berry Yogurts: 3 x Srtrawberry, 3 x Raspberry & Cranberry. Pack size: 6x165g
- Milbona Light – Fat Free Strawberry Yogurt. Pack size: 165g
Notices will be on display in Lidl stores that were supplied with the implicated batches.
The recall comes just a day after the possible presence of metal pieces in several Müller yoghurt products prompted the FSAI to issue a recall yesterday. Aldi in the UK also issued a yoghurt recall over metal fears.
The following Müller products were affected:
- Müller Corner – red fruits, red cherry x 3, blackberry & raspberry x 3. The expiry date is 4 March.
- Müller Corner – strawberry x 3, peach & apricot x 3. The expiry date is 26 February and 2 March.
- Müller Corner Favourites - 2 x strawberry, 2 x vanilla chocolate balls, 2 x milk chocolate digestive biscuit. The expiry date is 3 March.
- Müller Light – raspberry & cranberry x 2, strawberry x 2, cherry x 2. The expiry date is 7 March.
- Müller Light – cherry. The expiry date is 13 March.
- Müller Light – mango & passionfruit x 2, peach and pineapple x 2, mandarin x 2. The expiry date is 14 March.
- Müller Light – Greek style sublime strawberry yoghurt. The expiry date is 7 March.
- Müller Rice – 3 x apple, 3 x raspberry. The expiry date is 8 March.
- Müller Bliss – Mascarpone Style Yoghurt, Peach & Apricot. The expiry date is 10 March.
