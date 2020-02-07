This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Yoghurt recall over possible presence of metal pieces extended to Lidl products

Several Müller yoghurt products were recalled yesterday.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 7 Feb 2020, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,113 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4997366

THE RECALL OF yoghurts over fears about the presence of small pieces of metal has been extended to some Lidl products.

The latest recall issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland refers to the German retailer’s Milbona Light yoghurts with ‘use by’ dates of 4 March 2020.

The two products affected are:

  • Milbona Light – Fat Free Red Berry Yogurts: 3 x Srtrawberry, 3 x Raspberry & Cranberry. Pack size: 6x165g
  • Milbona Light – Fat Free Strawberry Yogurt. Pack size: 165g

Notices will be on display in Lidl stores that were supplied with the implicated batches.

02 single Lidl yogurt pic for alert

The recall comes just a day after the possible presence of metal pieces in several Müller yoghurt products prompted the FSAI to issue a recall yesterday. Aldi in the UK also issued a yoghurt recall over metal fears.

The following Müller products were affected:

  • Müller Corner – red fruits, red cherry x 3, blackberry & raspberry x 3. The expiry date is 4 March. 
  • Müller Corner – strawberry x 3, peach & apricot x 3. The expiry date is 26 February and 2 March. 
  • Müller Corner Favourites -  2 x strawberry, 2 x vanilla chocolate balls, 2 x milk chocolate digestive biscuit. The expiry date is 3 March.
  • Müller Light – raspberry & cranberry x 2, strawberry x 2, cherry x 2. The expiry date is 7 March. 
  • Müller Light – cherry. The expiry date is 13 March. 
  • Müller Light – mango & passionfruit x 2, peach and pineapple x 2, mandarin x 2. The expiry date is 14 March. 
  • Müller Light – Greek style sublime strawberry yoghurt. The expiry date is 7 March. 
  • Müller Rice – 3 x apple, 3 x raspberry. The expiry date is 8 March. 
  • Müller Bliss – Mascarpone Style Yoghurt, Peach & Apricot. The expiry date is 10 March. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie