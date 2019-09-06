This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 September, 2019
Young boy dies and woman (20s) seriously injured in Co Limerick collision

The crash occurred at about 2pm today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 6 Sep 2019, 10:46 PM
1 hour ago 31,936 Views 12 Comments
File photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A YOUNG BOY has died following a serious car crash in Co Limerick.

The collision occurred at about 2pm today at Knocknacarra, Cappamore.

A male infant child was airlifted to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition and has since died. 

A female driver in her early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries. She remains in a serious condition.

Another female driver, aged in her late 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution. 

The road remains closed with diversions in place. Forensic collision investigators are at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling at approximately 2pm in Knocknacarra, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have dashcam footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

