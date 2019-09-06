Young boy dies and woman (20s) seriously injured in Co Limerick collision

A YOUNG BOY has died following a serious car crash in Co Limerick.

The collision occurred at about 2pm today at Knocknacarra, Cappamore.

A male infant child was airlifted to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition and has since died.

A female driver in her early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries. She remains in a serious condition.

Another female driver, aged in her late 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The road remains closed with diversions in place. Forensic collision investigators are at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling at approximately 2pm in Knocknacarra, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have dashcam footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.