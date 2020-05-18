Your evening longread: A history of the Sahara desert, the hottest place on earth

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The Sahara

Back in 1991, William Langewiesche wrote a three-part piece about the hottest and driest place in the world, the Sahara Desert. Here’s the first part.

(The Atlantic, approx 23 mins reading time)