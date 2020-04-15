This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Your evening longread: The fascinating world of making the sound for movies

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,217 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5074880
Image: Shutterstock/gnepphoto
Image: Shutterstock/gnepphoto

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Making the sound for movies

Like a lot of the people in film production, the job of a sound designer is to be so good that you don’t think about their work. They create the sounds we hear in movies – from footsteps to slaps – and their job is a fascinating one.

(The Guardian, approx 25mins reading time)

Lievsay is not a household name, but he is famous among people who are. His expertise, fittingly, is what can’t be seen – sound, yes, but also everything else that sound is to the human mind: the way we orient ourselves in relation to spaces, to time, to each other; the way we communicate when language fails; the way our ears know, precognitively, when the dark room has someone lurking in it or when a stranger will be kind. He orchestrates the levels of human perception that most people either fail to examine or lack the ability to notice at all. His job is to make you feel things without ever knowing he was there.

Read all of the Evening Longreads here>

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

