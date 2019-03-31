Poll: Should Ireland rejoin the Commonwealth?

THERE IS TALK of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth - most likely in the context of a united Ireland.

Brexit negotiations have thrown out some of the more outlandish proposals but this is one which some politicians believe is a real possibility.

With reunification now seen as a potential future outcome that politicians are being forced to consider, the issue of integrating northern unionists into a united Ireland is one that would be paramount.

One method that’s been suggested to aid this transition would be Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth.

So, this morning we want to know: Should Ireland rejoin the Commonwealth?

