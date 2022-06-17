Poll: Was President Higgins right speak to out about Ireland's housing 'failure'?

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins’ comments on the housing crisis have caused a lot of reaction in the last few days.

On Tuesday, in an impassioned speech he described Ireland’s housing crisis as a “great failure” and a “disaster”.

During tetchy exchanges in the Dáil Tánaiste Leo Varadkar stated that the housing crisis is a “social disaster” for many people but added that successive Governments failed to address it.

Not everyone thought it was a good idea for the President to comment – Senator Ger Craughwell who said Higgins crossed the line of the separation of powers.

With all that considered we are asking this morning: Was President Higgins right speak to out about Ireland’s housing ‘failure’?

