Poll: Was President Higgins right speak to out about Ireland's housing 'failure'?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins’ comments on the housing crisis have caused a lot of reaction in the last few days.
On Tuesday, in an impassioned speech he described Ireland’s housing crisis as a “great failure” and a “disaster”.
During tetchy exchanges in the Dáil Tánaiste Leo Varadkar stated that the housing crisis is a “social disaster” for many people but added that successive Governments failed to address it.
Not everyone thought it was a good idea for the President to comment – Senator Ger Craughwell who said Higgins crossed the line of the separation of powers.
With all that considered we are asking this morning: Was President Higgins right speak to out about Ireland’s housing ‘failure’?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (12)