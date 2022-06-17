#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 17 June 2022
Poll: Was President Higgins right speak to out about Ireland's housing 'failure'?

President Michael D Higgins’ has described Ireland’s housing crisis as a “disaster”.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 17 Jun 2022, 8:54 AM
Image: Lafargue Raphael/ABACA
Image: Lafargue Raphael/ABACA

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins’ comments on the housing crisis have caused a lot of reaction in the last few days. 

On Tuesday, in an impassioned speech he described Ireland’s housing crisis as a “great failure” and a “disaster”. 

During tetchy exchanges in the Dáil Tánaiste Leo Varadkar stated that the housing crisis is a “social disaster” for many people but added that successive Governments failed to address it.

Not everyone thought it was a good idea for the President to comment – Senator Ger Craughwell who said Higgins crossed the line of the separation of powers. 

With all that considered we are asking this morning: Was President Higgins right speak to out about Ireland’s housing ‘failure’?


Poll Results:

Yes (275)
No (62)
I don't know.  (4)



About the author:

Niall O'Connor
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

