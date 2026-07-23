The meeting between Volodymr Zelenskyy and Laura Loomer was confirmed by an adviser to the Ukraine leader. Alamy Stock Photo
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Trump ally Laura Loomer meets Zelensky after U-turn on Ukraine war

The arch-conservative commentator, who has millions of online followers, has recently abandoned her anti-Ukraine stance.
7.13pm, 23 Jul 2026
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UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy on Thursday held talks with right-wing American influencer Laura Loomer, a confidante of US president Donald Trump, an official said.

The 33-year-old arch-conservative commentator, who has millions of online followers, has recently abandoned her anti-Ukraine stance and has supported its resistance against Russia’s invasion launched in 2022.

The meeting with Zelenskyy was confirmed to AFP by an adviser to the Ukraine leader, Dmytro Lytvyn.

On Monday Loomer, who had previously opposed US military and financial aid to Ukraine, posted a video of herself on a train in Ukraine and on Tuesday told how she had experienced an air raid alert in Kyiv.

“This is every day for every Ukrainian, I feel like such an asshole for minimising the struggle of Ukrainians for the last five years,” she said of the experience.

“Some of us had the audacity to say Russia wasn’t wrong because we believed the lie that Ukraine is a country full of Nazi sympathizers. We have been so propagandized by Russia and we don’t even realise it,” she added.

Zelenskyy’s office welcomed Loomer’s visit, saying it was important that she sees events in Ukraine personally.

Trump has in the past clashed with Zelenskyy but has recently spoken in favour of Ukraine. The US president said last month that he would let Ukraine build Patriot missiles for its air defence systems.

With reporting by © AFP 2026

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