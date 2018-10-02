Ana Kriegel inquest hears she died of blunt force trauma to the head

MURDERED SCHOOLGIRL ANASTASIA Kriegel (14) died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

The cause of her violent death was read into evidence at the opening of an inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court today.

The 14-year-old girl’s body was found at a disused farmhouse on 17 May. Anastasia, known as Ana, who was adopted from Russia aged two, left her house in Leixlip around 5pm on 14 May.

Gardaí were alerted when she did not return home. A search was launched the following day. Her body was found at the disused farmhouse on the Clonee Road, Lucan three days later.

She had suffered fatal blunt-force injuries and had been sexually assaulted.

Her parents Patrick and Geraldine Kriegel attended the opening of the inquest into her death accompanied by Garda Liaison Officer Siobhan McIntyre.

Mrs Kriegel entered the witness box to give evidence of how she identified her daughter’s remains.

“On May 18 at 4pm I and my husband identified our daughter Anastasia Eva Kriegel to Garda McIntyre,” she said.

Garda McIntyre of Ronanstown Garda Station confirmed this event took place at Dublin City Morgue and she formally identified the remains to pathology staff.

A post-mortem conducted by State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Detective Inspector Mark O’Neill informed the coroner that “proceedings have been instituted against two persons in relation to Ana’s death”.

O’Neill made an application to the court under Section 25 Subsection 2 for the inquest to be adjourned until after criminal proceedings are complete.

Two teenagers have been charged with Ana’s murder at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14 May.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane granted the adjournment as requested and explained the process to Miss Kriegel’s parents.

“The inquest will not return to this court until and unless all criminal proceedings are concluded. An Garda Siochana will keep this office informed of developments,” Dr Cullinane told Patrick and Geraldine Kriegel as they sat in the public gallery.

“My deepest condolences to you and to the whole family on your loss in these tragic circumstances. It is not required for you to come back to this court again before criminal proceedings are completed and if there is anything else we can assist you with please contact us,” the coroner said.

The inquest was then formally adjourned until after criminal proceedings are complete.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.