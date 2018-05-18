  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Anastasia Kriegel murder investigation under way, and many feared dead in Cuban jetliner disaster – it’s the Fix.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 18 May 2018, 9:06 PM
16 minutes ago 661 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4022028

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tribunal 665_90545283 Martin Callinan arrives at Dublin Castle earlier today for his appearance before the Disclosures Tribunal Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

CORRECTION Cuba Plane Crash The scene of today's jetliner crash outside Havana, Cuba Source: Enrique de la Osa/PA Images

#TEXAS: 10 people have died in a high school shooting in Santa Fe.

#CUBA: 104 people were on board a jetliner that crashed soon after taking off from Havana’s airport.

#VATICAN: After being summoned to the Vatican in relation to a child sex abuse scandal, all Chile’s bishops have resigned.

#DAD IN LAW: Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle tomorrow.

PARTING SHOT

This isn’t as dramatic as it looked. It was all an exercise. Way to make us look twice though, Dublin Fire Brigade.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
An Taisce lodges complaint over huge 'No' sign placed on Benbulben by pro-life group
148,373  429
2
After being summoned to the Vatican over child sex abuse scandal, all Chilean bishops resign
70,845  46
3
10 people killed and 10 others injured in Texas high school shooting
57,234  103
Fora
1
'A personal disappointment': Sugru investors take a loss from the hi-tech glue-maker's sale
453  0
2
Tech behemoth Google has bought 'Boland's Quay' in Dublin's docklands
389  0
3
JustEat is quietly switching up its playbook... it's now hiring delivery drivers
340  0
The42
1
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, that’d be brilliant'
41,584  27
2
'I just went for it' - Sam Bennett on becoming the first Irishman in 30 years to win two Grand Tour stages
27,002  35
3
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
15,838  52
DailyEdge
1
Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger went for lunch together in Dublin... it's The Dredge
7,223  2
2
Graham Linehan has a few words for anyone who isn't planning to vote next Friday
4,777  1
3
7 life lessons over 7 years with the inimitable Charlotte-Letitia Crosby
4,177  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
Gardaí help police in Spain seize €3.4 million worth of cannabis destined for Ireland
COURTS
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
GARDAí
Man arrested after cannabis and â¬12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
DUBLIN
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie