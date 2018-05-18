Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Martin Callinan arrives at Dublin Castle earlier today for his appearance before the Disclosures Tribunal Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

The scene of today's jetliner crash outside Havana, Cuba Source: Enrique de la Osa/PA Images

#TEXAS: 10 people have died in a high school shooting in Santa Fe.

#CUBA: 104 people were on board a jetliner that crashed soon after taking off from Havana’s airport.

#VATICAN: After being summoned to the Vatican in relation to a child sex abuse scandal, all Chile’s bishops have resigned.

#DAD IN LAW: Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle tomorrow.

PARTING SHOT

This isn’t as dramatic as it looked. It was all an exercise. Way to make us look twice though, Dublin Fire Brigade.

