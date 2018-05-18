Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An investigation has been launched in the aftermath of the death of a Limerick teenager who had undergone elective surgery.
- A court heard that Paddy Jackson paid “an enormous price” as a result of his recent rape trial.
- A man involved in a high speed chase close to Croke Park last night has been charged.
- Martin Callinan appeared before the Disclosures Tribunal.
- White crosses symbolising ‘a child’s grave’ have been erected at the side of Letterkenny’s roads ahead of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.
- A man and woman were arrested in relation to the death of a baby girl in Longford.
- Gardaí commenced an investigation into the murder of teenager Anastasia Kriegel.
- The No on the side of Ben Bulben was removed.
WORLD
#TEXAS: 10 people have died in a high school shooting in Santa Fe.
#CUBA: 104 people were on board a jetliner that crashed soon after taking off from Havana’s airport.
#VATICAN: After being summoned to the Vatican in relation to a child sex abuse scandal, all Chile’s bishops have resigned.
#DAD IN LAW: Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle tomorrow.
PARTING SHOT
This isn’t as dramatic as it looked. It was all an exercise. Way to make us look twice though, Dublin Fire Brigade.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
