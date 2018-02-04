Less than one-third of adults get enough exercise, but some workplaces want to change that

An obstacle course was one of the sporting events organised at Midland Regional Hospital for staff (file photo)

LESS THAN ONE-THIRD of adults in Ireland meet the minimal physical activity recommendation of 30 minutes of moderate activity five times a week.

Workplaces around the country are trying to combat this by getting their employees involved in exercise and healthy eating initiatives.

Regular physical activity reduces people’s risk of heart disease and stroke and, with this in mind, Irish Heart’s Active@Work programme supports companies that help their staff achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Enda Campbell, Irish Heart’s Workplace Health Promotion Officer, said it’s understandable that some people can’t get 30 minutes of moderate exercise five times a week due to work, commuting and other commitments.

If possible, Campbell recommends doing exercise in shorter bouts – such as 10 minutes – and working this into your daily routine.

“That could mean getting off the bus a couple of stops early … or going for a bit of a stroll on your lunch break,” he said.

Noting that getting exercise can be more difficult if you drive to work, Campbell said people could consider parking somewhere along their route and cycling the rest of the way. ”This is not about drastic measures, it’s just about getting into a routine.”

Campbell noted that research carried out by Ibec found out that an active workforce can reduce sick days by 27% and broader absenteeism by up to 20%.

Specialist nurse

Irish Heart arranges for a specialist nurse to visit companies that sign up to the Active@Work programme. They test people’s blood pressure – the best way of identifying risks of cardiovascular disease – as well as carrying out cholesterol and diabetes tests and carbon monoxide testing for smokers.

The nurse then helps people set out a plan to achieve their goals for increasing fitness or losing weight.

As part of the programme, some organisations hold fitness classes or set up a running club or sports team.

Some employees at Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, Co Offaly have set up a running club, while a weekly circuit training class also takes place.

Miriam Weir is a multi-task attendant at the hospital. She was inspired to take up running when her husband and other colleagues ran a 10k race in Mullingar in 2016.

“My fitness level wasn’t great – I wasn’t active, I was overweight, I had high enough BMI (body mass index) but I got involved … They all came back excited, I said I’d do [the race] next year.