Woman sent tip to FBI last month that Florida shooting suspect 'is going to explode'

Margarita Lasalle, a bookeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist look at the memorial after returning to the school.

A WOMAN CLOSE to the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, “I know he is going to explode”.

That’s according to a transcript of the 5 January tip to the FBI’s call centre, which was obtained today by the Associated Press.

The FBI has acknowledged it failed to investigate the tip about 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. But the transcript, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, provides new details.

The woman described Cruz’s short temper and said he had the “mental capacity of a 12 to 14 year old”.

She said Cruz posted pictures of weapons on social media, writing, “I want to kill people.”

The woman told the FBI, “I do believe something’s going to happen”.

According to the Wall Street Journal, she made the call because she wanted a “clear conscience if he takes off and, and just starts shooting places up”.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding many others in last Wednesday’s Valentine’s Day attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which he once attended.

His lawyers have said he will plead guilty if prosecutors agree not to pursue the death penalty. No decision has been made on that.

Several of the students have criticised the president, whose election was strongly supported by the National Rifle Association and who ran on a platform opposing gun control.