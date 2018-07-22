This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Sunday 22 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman killed after gunman takes hostages at Los Angeles supermarket

The gunman eventually handcuffed himself and surrendered to police.

By AFP Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago 4,242 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4141400
The suspect exits the Trader Joe's supermarket and is taken into custody.
Image: UPI/PA Images
The suspect exits the Trader Joe's supermarket and is taken into custody.
The suspect exits the Trader Joe's supermarket and is taken into custody.
Image: UPI/PA Images

A GUNMAN TOOK hostages inside a supermarket in Los Angeles yesterday after a gun battle with police, leaving a store employee dead before the suspect handcuffed himself and surrendered, local police have said.

The drama began at another location when a man became “involved in a family dispute which resulted in him shooting his grandmother and a female,” Sergeant Barry Montgomery told journalists.

“That suspect fled the location in his grandmother’s vehicle, taking that female victim with him,” and eventually entered a Trader Joe’s supermarket in the Silver Lake neighbourhood, he said.

While police chased him, the suspect “fired on officers multiple times” before an “additional gun battle” outside the Trader Joe’s, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told reporters.

“Inside the store a young woman was shot and killed,” Moore said, adding that officers rescued her but she could not be revived.

There were contradictory reports about whether the victim, whom US media identified as store employee Melyda Corado, was shot by the gunman or in the crossfire with the police.

The gunman took “numerous victims, of citizens as well as store employees, hostage,” the chief said.

Officers freed some workers and customers, while the hostage-taker released others himself.

About three hours after the ordeal began, negotiations led to the man “handcuffing himself and coming outside and surrendering to SWAT officers,” the police chief said.

During the earlier shootout the suspect was wounded in the arm, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The incident injected chaos – and scores of police and fire vehicles – into the busy commercial area of shops and apartment buildings.

‘Bullets flying everywhere’

Don Kohles was standing outside the store when the suspect’s car slammed into a pole.

Then Kohles heard two shots. He ran into the exit door of the Trader Joe’s, looked back at the street and saw two police officers shooting at a man, he said.

“The bullets were flying everywhere — through the front of the store and across the parking lot,” Kohles told the Los Angeles Times.

The gunfire shattered the glass doors, Kohles said, and the gunman ran inside and “down the middle aisle”.

Devin Field, who said he was walking into the store when the incident unfolded, described his experience in a series of tweets.

“I was walking in when a car… running from the police crashed into street lamp in front of the entrance. Gunman got out and started shooting at the cops. I hid behind a retaining wall with three cops until they had me crawl out,” wrote Field, whose Twitter account identifies him as a writer for chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Gunman walked in shooting. He went into the back and took hostages. Employees snuck out through back emergency exits. Employee says blood was all over the floor, unclear from where.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
M50 southbound closed after horsebox overturns
104,480  64
2
Gardaí stop driver who was going 158kph on 100kph road
44,619  110
3
Dating post Brexit: 'You're telling me Ireland has got its own Prime Minister?'
41,822  121
Fora
1
'It's an initial splash': The head of Ireland's new tourism brand defends its debut ad
226  0
2
Flexible working doesn't mean overhauling a business - here's some simple tips to make it work
169  0
3
'Try hire someone in Silicon Valley without it': How Ireland's share-scheme rules are failing startups
147  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
86,742  50
2
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
65,464  46
3
As It Happened: Donegal v Roscommon, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
37,374  8
DailyEdge
1
Khloé Kardashian apologised for using the R-word, and her fans seemed really impressed
10,770  3
2
Just 10 of the many, many thoughts you'll have on a trip to IKEA
4,813  2
3
7 times Scrubs was damn near the most emotional TV show on the planet
4,606  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DRUGS
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
Dutch nationals appear in UK court charged with massive cocaine seizure
DUBLIN
Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2
Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
Five-goal Dublin open TG4 All-Ireland championship title defence in style
IRELAND
Conroy rips Kenya to shreds with hat-trick as Ireland book Wales semi-final at RWC Sevens
Conroy rips Kenya to shreds with hat-trick as Ireland book Wales semi-final at RWC Sevens
Farm deaths: Cork most fatal county and July most dangerous month
Ireland cap historic week at U19 European Championships with silver medals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie