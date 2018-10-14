This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 14 October, 2018
Gardaí investigate after man (40s) killed in house fire in Cork

The man’s body was discovered shortly after 10.30am this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 3:14 PM
Image: Rollingnews
Image: Rollingnews

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man in his 40s was killed in a house fire in west Cork.

Gardaí were called to a property at Shanagh in Dunmanway shortly after 10.30am this morning, after receiving a report that a house was on fire in the area.

Emergency services were contacted and the body of a man, who is in his early 40s, was discovered.

In a statement, a garda spokeswoman said investigators were still at the scene and that a full technical examination is under way.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and any witnesses are being asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023-8821570.

