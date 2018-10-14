Gardaí investigate after man (40s) killed in house fire in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man in his 40s was killed in a house fire in west Cork.

Gardaí were called to a property at Shanagh in Dunmanway shortly after 10.30am this morning, after receiving a report that a house was on fire in the area.

Emergency services were contacted and the body of a man, who is in his early 40s, was discovered.

In a statement, a garda spokeswoman said investigators were still at the scene and that a full technical examination is under way.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and any witnesses are being asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023-8821570.