Did you see the car believed to be used in Derek Coakley Hutch's murder?

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information about a car that is believed to have been used by those involved in the murder of Derek Coakley Hutch.

He was shot dead in Clondalkin on Saturday afternoon, 20 January.

A black Toyota Avensis was found on fire at Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin 17 just over 3 hours after the murder.

Gardaí are now trying to establish the movements of the car in the days prior to the murder, and the hours immediately after it.

It’s believed that those involved in the murder transferred to the car at Crag Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 after setting fire to a VW Golf registration 05-CE-1675 which was used in the murder.

The Avensis, registration 04-D-72956, was sold on by its previous owner on 16 January.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the car between then and when it was found on fire at Snowdrop Walk to contact them at Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.