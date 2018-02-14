Have you seen Joanne Lee? She was last seen in Dublin yesterday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 38-year-old woman who is missing since yesterday.

Joanne Lee is described as 5ft 8in in height and being of slim build. She has has blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a three quarter length jacket with fur on the collars.

Joanne’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.