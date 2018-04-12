Man accused of murdering estranged wife Joanne Lee found dead in Mountjoy Prison

KEITH LEE – THE man accused of murdering Dublin woman Joanne Lee in February – has been found dead in prison.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed that a man had died while in custody last night.

Foul play is not suspected in the death.

It is believed that the man in question is Keith Lee (40s), the estranged husband of Joanne.

Lee was charged with the murder of Joanne Lee last month. They were separated at the time.

The 38-year-old woman’s body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in a wardrobe in a flat in Ranelagh in February, days after she had been reported missing by her family.

Gardaí found her unresponsive, and medical assistance was given, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her uncle John Curry told RTÉ News at the time:

She been missing for a few days. We knew something was up, we just couldn’t put it together. We were searching… everyone.

Keith Lee had to be treated at the scene after he was believed to have jumped from window when gardaí arrived.

A garda from Mountjoy helped him with his injuries and may have helped save his life, gardaí told reporters at the time.

Gardaí confirmed today that they were investigating the sudden death of a man in his early 40s in Mountjoy Prison.