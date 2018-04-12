  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man accused of murdering estranged wife Joanne Lee found dead in Mountjoy Prison

Joanne Lee’s body was found in a flat in Ranelagh.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 9:57 AM
1 hour ago 22,856 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3953630
Joanne Lee.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Joanne Lee.
Joanne Lee.
Image: An Garda Síochána

KEITH LEE – THE man accused of murdering Dublin woman Joanne Lee in February – has been found dead in prison.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed that a man had died while in custody last night.

Foul play is not suspected in the death.

It is believed that the man in question is Keith Lee (40s), the estranged husband of Joanne.

Lee was charged with the murder of Joanne Lee last month. They were separated at the time.

The 38-year-old woman’s body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in a wardrobe in a flat in Ranelagh in February, days after she had been reported missing by her family.

Gardaí found her unresponsive, and medical assistance was given, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her uncle John Curry told RTÉ News at the time:

She been missing for a few days. We knew something was up, we just couldn’t put it together. We were searching… everyone.

Keith Lee had to be treated at the scene after he was believed to have jumped from window when gardaí arrived.

A garda from Mountjoy helped him with his injuries and may have helped save his life, gardaí told reporters at the time.

Gardaí confirmed today that they were investigating the sudden death of a man in his early 40s in Mountjoy Prison.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The Overtones singer Timmy Matley has died aged 36
102,152  18
2
Blood-stained sheets, a pornographic gif and a tweet: Legal arguments in the rugby rape trial
75,272  0
3
Garda arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was spotted driving erratically with burst tyre
57,565  30
Fora
1
After three decades in business, the owners of Kiely's in Donnybrook are selling the iconic pub
1,501  0
2
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
377  0
3
INM claims its alleged data breach happened 'under the instruction' of its ex-chairman
170  0
The42
1
Incredible late drama as Ronaldo's last-gasp penalty sends Real Madrid into Champions League semis
40,739  116
2
Roma chairman fined for diving into historic fountain during last night's celebrations
32,079  31
3
Irish boxers claim eight medals at Commonwealths with semis and finals to come
16,786  23
DailyEdge.ie
1
Irish people gave some heartbreaking, some amazing, and some hilarious reasons for donating to Together for Yes
11,493  10
2
Drake lost a game of Fortnite to a gaming streamer and had to pay him $5,000... it's The Dredge
4,936  0
3
John Legend was quizzed about Chrissy Teigen, and he played an absolute blinder
4,431  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
GARDAí
Number of shots fired at north Dublin home in early morning
Number of shots fired at north Dublin home in early morning
Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing almost 2 weeks
Man (43) dies in workplace accident at Mullingar business park
RUSSIA
Russian military says Syrian government now in full control of town where alleged chemical attack took place
Russian military says Syrian government now in full control of town where alleged chemical attack took place
Daughter of ex-Russian spy poisoned by nerve agent refuses consular assistance from Russian embassy
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
COURT
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Cosby paid €2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie