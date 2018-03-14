Planxty founder Liam Óg Ó Flynn dies at 72

Liam Óg Ó Flynn playing with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra at the National Concert Hall in 2015 Source: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has led the tributes to renowned musician and uilleann pipe player Liam Óg Ó Flynn, who has died at the age of 72.

Ó Flynn formed popular band Planxty with Christy Moore, Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny in 1972. He had been ill for some time.

Higgins said Ó Flynn “leaves an important and lasting legacy, through his music, but also through his generous, uplifting and committed approach to the role of music in Ireland’s cultural heritage, contributing to composition and performance with orchestras and in film”.

The President noted that, “as one of the sources of inspiration” behind the founding of Na Píobairí Uilleann (a non-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion of the uilleann pipes) in 1968 Ó Flynn “can be credited with having contributed to the revival of the uilleann pipers”.

“As President of Ireland I pay tribute to his work and legacy and offer my deepest sympathies with members of his family, his friends, colleagues and all those who enjoy and support Irish music,” Higgins said.

Simon Taylor, CEO of the National Concert Hall, has also paid tribute to Ó Flynn, who performed at the venue many times.

Irish traditional music has lost one of its finest exponents and a much-loved and cherished musician.

“Liam’s legacy will live on through his many recordings and through his influence on the many musicians and collaborators he has worked with throughout his career,” Taylor said.