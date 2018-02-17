  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man guilty of 45 counts of child sexual assault remanded back into custody

He pleaded guilty to the production, possession and distribution of child pornography, along with sexually exploiting minors.

By Aisling Kiernan Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 11:50 AM
12 hours ago 11,015 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3857283
Image: Zolnierek via Shutterstock
Image: Zolnierek via Shutterstock

A 63-YEAR-OLD married father of one, who pleaded guilty at Longford Circuit Court in November to 45 sample counts of sexually assaulting children was remanded back into custody yesterday following a further hearing this afternoon before Judge Keenan Johnson.

Some of his guilty pleads of sexual assault included production, possession and distribution of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of minors on various dates between 2000 and 2013.

During yesterday’s proceedings at Longford Circuit Court, graphic evidence in relation to the abuse of four children by the man at a midlands GAA grounds was provided.

Shane Geraghty, counsel for the prosecution, told the court this afternoon that one of the victims – aged just seven-years-old when the abuse first began – came in contact with the defendant after he began mitching school and hanging around the grounds where the man was a caretaker.

The court was told that the defendant would give the youngster little jobs to do around the grounds like putting out flags, opening toilet doors and placing the scores on the scoreboard.

The boy was also allowed to drive a tractor occasionally while mowing and maintaining the grounds.

After the pair got to know each other better, the court heard the defendant asked the child “to show him his pubes”.

Thereafter, numerous incidents took place, some in the office of the grounds and others in the shower of the referee’s dressing room or in the VIP area.

Many forms of abuse

Counsel for the State told Judge Johnson that the abuse took many forms and included the defendant self-masturbating; the masturbating of the defendant by the youngster, the defendant touching the child’s anus with his penis but no penetration and the defendant fondling the youngster’s genitalia while in the shower or when the child was driving the tractor.

The defendant, the court was told, also video recorded the abuse taking place and would later masturbate while watching the videos with the child.

The court heard that the abuse continued until 2008 and in December of that year, the caretaker left his position at the GAA grounds.

The court was told that the abuse never happened again after that.

The statement from a female victim was also read into evidence during proceedings.

The court heard the defendant touched her chest and would rub her legs when she was on the tractor.

The court also heard too from another male in the case.

He said the defendant would put his hands on his crotch and rub his hands up and down the child’s penis.

The child too, the court was told was sexually abused by the defendant in the shower of the referee’s dressing room.

The third male, the court heard, presented himself to gardaí but was unable to make a statement because he became frightened and was shaking over having to confront the matter.

The court was told that gardaí became very concerned about his state of mind and made numerous enquiries about his welfare afterwards.

Garda investigation

Detective Garda Damien McGovern then told Judge Johnson that gardaí searched the defendant’s home in November 2013 and seized a number of hard drives which they later discovered contained 91 “accessible movies”.

There were a number of digital movies of child pornography including recordings of two preteen children, naked on a couch, in sexually explicit poses, Garda McGovern continued.

He added: “The defendant was sharing and sending images with another person in the US.”

The defendant, the court was told, was arrested in connection with matters and during an interview, he made “full and complete” admissions in relation to the claims against him.

The court heard the defendant said during an interview: “I want to say something here – I am the adult here and what was said, I am not going to argue with.”

Detective Garda McGovern also told the court that a paedophile ring was not in operation at the GAA grounds.

“This was not a paedophile ring,” he added.

“This was two individuals who knew what each other was doing but didn’t talk about it.”

The court was also heard that one of the individuals is currently the subject of a European Arrest Warrant, while the other individual is the defendant.

Victim impact statements

Victim impact statements from two of the victims were then read into evidence.

One of the males said he had gone to therapy in an effort to deal with his depression, a mental health difficulty that he attributes directly to the abuse that he suffered at the hands of the defendant.

“I feel angry and frustrated every day and I think other people are going to judge me,” he added.

I don’t have any friends. He took away my childhood.

The female in the case told the court in her victim impact statement that as a result of the defendant’s behaviour she never thought anything of herself.

Defence Counsel, Des Dockery then told the court that he was adjourning mitigation pleas because he did not have a “final and complete” probation report nor did he have a psychiatric report on his client.

Before adjourning matters, Judge Johnson said that the case before him was “disturbing and distasteful”.

The Judge subsequently adjourned proceedings until 1 June next.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Read: Gabriel Byrne says #MeToo movement ‘hasn’t gone far enough’

More: ‘Terrorists don’t care who they kill’: Theresa May says Europe must protect citizens

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling Kiernan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
50,859  9
2
'A lot of money to the ordinary Joe soap': Millions overpaid and hundreds of data breaches at civil service HR system
40,792  64
3
This is what a cell in Mountjoy Prison looks like
37,649  47
Fora
1
'It will be world class': Omniplex has bought the long-vacant Longford shopping centre
769  0
2
Lufthansa's Clare unit claimed it would suffer 'irreparable damage' if workers went on strike
449  0
3
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from an overheating capital
206  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tipperary v Wexford, Limerick v Dublin - Saturday hurling match tracker
49,350  10
2
Dundalk man McElroy excels with Saracens after U20s World Cup dream was shattered
26,800  28
3
'Liam was extraordinary - one of the greatest talents that played for us in the last 20 years'
24,838  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
A size 24 fashion blogger is the new face of Nike
6,503  13
2
Alicia Vikander didn't bring her Oscar home with her because it was too heavy for her hand luggage
6,001  0
3
Michael (from the best episode of Room To Improve) stole Dermot Bannon's thunder on the Late Late
5,813  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
Gardaí seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Four men arrested after man is stabbed in Portarlington
CORK
Irish Rail customers to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours
Irish Rail customers to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours
Hunt for details on child burials at Bessboro mother and baby home
Clare and Cork show their hand ahead of Sunday's Cusack Park showdown
PSNI
Police appeal for witnesses over death of boy (5) in river
Police appeal for witnesses over death of boy (5) in river
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Man murdered in west Belfast was shot in living room in front of partner and child

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie