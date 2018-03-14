36 people arrested after searches in Kilkenny and Carlow

THIRTY-SIX PEOPLE have been arrested following searches by gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow in recent days as part of Operation Thor.

The largest part of the operation was carried out today. In total 12 properties were searched in south Kilkenny between 8am and 5pm, with drugs including cannabis and cocaine being found at seven locations.

Gardaí said the offences for which the people were arrested include theft, assault, fraud, burglary and drugs-related offences.

Thirty-one of the people arrested are being detained at Kilkenny and Thomastown garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Twenty-one people have been charged and will appear at local sittings of Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks. The arrests were made in the counties of Kilkenny, Monaghan, Carlow and Dublin.

Twenty-four people were arrested on foot of existing warrants, with a total of 28 warrants executed.

Local businesses and schools

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí operated a number of checkpoints, met with members of the public and local businesses, visited schools and handed out crime prevention leaflets to raise awareness.

A total of 25 trainee gardaí from the Garda College in Templemore assisted with the operation.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochana said this enabled gardaí to provide an extra visible presence while trainees gained “valuable learning experience regarding the running of a major policing operation”.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

