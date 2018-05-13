  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 13 May, 2018
Pilot and boy (7) on board light aircraft that crashed after Offaly parachute jump

The crash happened near Clonbullogue this afternoon.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 13 May 2018, 5:32 PM
The Irish Parachute Club is located in Clonbullogue.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell
The Irish Parachute Club is located in Clonbullogue.
The Irish Parachute Club is located in Clonbullogue.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A PILOT AND a seven-year-old boy were on board a light aircraft that crashed in Offaly this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the crash in Clonbullogue and the pair are believed to be seriously injured.

The plane had been carrying 16 parachutists and took off from Clonbullogue Airfield at 2.35 pm this afternoon.

Gardaí have said that all 16 made the jump from the plane but that witnesses saw the plane crash soon afterwards.

The crashed plane was later located about two kilometres from the airfield in bog land.

