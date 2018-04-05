Poll: Do you trust Facebook?

THIS MORNING, IT emerged that nearly 45,000 Irish Facebook profiles may have been affected by the giant data breach involving as many as 87 million accounts harvested by UK data intelligence firm Cambridge Analytica.

Those 45,000 accounts could have been breached due to just 15 Irish people accessing a questionnaire app, thisisyourdigitallife, which included in its permissions the granting of access to all an individualâ€™s friendsâ€™ profiles.

Company CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for what happened (while simultaneously insisting heâ€™s still the best person to run the company he co-founded), but given the latest revelations do you have any trust left in Facebook?

Weâ€™re asking: Do you trust Facebook?

