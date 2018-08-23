Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters

Phoenix Park will remain closed for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists on Monday.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING to give advance warning to commuters early next week that some restrictions in place for the papal visit will continue into Monday.

Widespread road closures are being implemented across Dublin and will get underway tomorrow.

The plan includes creating a broad ‘Controlled Access Zone‘ which will encompass a significant portion of the city, extending from the quays to Ballymount, on the south side, and to Finglas, on the north side.

Pope Francis is attending a concert in Croke Park on Saturday evening and will also hold a huge Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday afternoon before departing Ireland that evening.

Gardaí have warned however that the restrictions in place around Phoenix Park will continue into next week.

The park has been designated as a ‘Controlled Access Area’ and there is no access for vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists.

The restrictions will be in effect from 7pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 7am on Tuesday morning.

“I would advise all those travelling in the area on Monday to be aware of traffic restrictions in Phoenix Park,” Garda Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid said this afternoon.

There may be increased traffic on other routes in this area as a result. Some schools will be open on Monday which will cause an increase in the volume of traffic on the roads. Please plan your journey accordingly and use public transport if possible.

Furthermore, gardaí are warning that the high profile restrictions over the weekend will likely affect commuter traffic on Monday.