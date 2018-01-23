  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mike Pence in Shannon: 'Rallying US troops on foreign soil, in a country that claims to be neutral'

Giving Mike Pence the opportunity to meet US troops at Shannon flies in the face of our neutrality, writes John Lannon.

By John Lannon Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 8:30 PM
11 hours ago 25,714 Views 134 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3812400
John Lannon UL lecturer and Shannonwatch member

ON SATURDAY MORNING at Shannon Airport, US Vice President Mike Pence addressed US troops on their way to the Middle East from an Air Force Base in Colorado. He posed for photographs with the soldiers, and asked them to stay focused on their mission, before tweeting to the world about it.

The Vice President made his rallying call to the troops without seeming to notice or care that he was on foreign soil, in a country that claims to be neutral and has a proud record of peacekeeping with the United Nations.

The troops’ presence in Ireland is in breach of international laws on neutrality, and their mission, like all US military actions in the Middle East, was not sanctioned by the United Nations.

For these reasons the troops’ presence in Ireland should not be condoned or supported in any way by the Irish government.

A member of the “coalition of the willing”

Yet almost three million US troops and their weapons have passed through Shannon Airport since 2002. When Ireland became a member of the “coalition of the willing” assembled by the US for its global “war on terror” in 2001, the US troops carriers started to appear at the airport.

They were initially taking occupation forces to and from Afghanistan but before long the airport was also providing fully fledged support for a second, equally illegal, war in Iraq.

It’s not the first time that a senior American political figure has cheered on soldiers to war at Shannon. US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld addressed troops there in February 2004, and President GW Bush did the same in March 2006. But this most recent show of support for militarism  comes less than four weeks after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated he was fully committed to Ireland’s neutrality.

The Taoiseach was also in Shannon on Saturday, yet he failed to criticise this very overt snub of a principle Irish people have held dear for generations.

A legacy of failing states

US and Western military interventions have done little except leave a legacy of failing states and fractured societies across the Middle East, as well as causing enormous death and destruction across the region. Afghanistan and Iraq have been destroyed by US led invasions, with ordinary men, women and children left to suffer the brutal, appalling consequences.

Libya too has been brought to its knees by Western intervention. Although NATO and the US justified their mission there on humanitarian grounds, their intervention greatly magnified the death toll and left the country in crisis.

Today the US gives its full support to the Saudi Arabian bombing of Yemen that has caused the deaths of thousands of civilians, including children.

Syrian war can be traced back to US intervention

After seven years the war in Syria still rages. This has been due in part to the rise of ISIS as an instrument of terror in the Middle East, which can be traced back to US intervention in Iraq. The brutality of the Assad regime cannot be condoned, yet the armed aggression now being waged by the US in Syria is also in breach of the UN Charter.

This states that all member states shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

Recent comments from US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson indicate that the US intends to maintain an open-ended military presence in Syria, not only to fight ISIS and al-Qaida but also to provide a bulwark against Iranian influence, to ensure the departure of the Assad regime, and to create conditions for the return of refugees.

The US has shown little respect for the plight of refugees to date, and the regime changes it enforced violently in places like Iraq and Libya have resulted in prolonged suffering and instability.

One of the countries being visited by US Vice President Pence after his Shannon stop is Israel. He has long been a supporter of a US policy that in recent months led to the designation of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to the curtailment of aid for Palestinians.

We should not be associated with this

In allowing Mike Pence to address troops at Shannon the Irish government are also condoning the arming of one of the biggest threats to peace in the Middle East, Israel, as it is a major recipient of military aid from the US. This is not something we, the Irish people should be associated with.

Independent polls have consistently shown that Irish people do not support participation in war, nor do they agree with the US military use of Shannon Airport. Most recently a 2016 Red C Poll has shown that 6 out of 10 Irish people want neutrality to be enshrined in the Constitution.

Affording Mike Pence the opportunity to meet US troops at Shannon flies in the face of those wishes.

Dr John Lannon is a member of Shannonwatch, and works as a lecturer at the University of Limerick.

Dr Anthony O’Connor: Things we could do to get more people off trolleys>

Opinion: ‘We can improve children’s school results with music, not maths’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Lannon  / UL lecturer and Shannonwatch member

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (134)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Tsunami threat lifted for Canada and US after powerful earthquake off Alaska
54,251  45
2
Woman who stole €140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
44,860  0
3
Orange warning issued for entire country as Storm Georgina set to blast Ireland
42,261  32
Fora
1
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
1,952  0
2
Nearly 7,000 Airbnb listings in Ireland last year weren't lived in by their owners
1,159  0
3
'Losing half a million euro changed my life - for the better'
1,055  0
The42
1
How a Cork rugby nursery is becoming a hurling heavyweight
35,942  26
2
Beirne among four Irishmen nominated for European Player of the Year
26,258  83
3
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
24,900  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
22,328  0
2
Just 13 dreamy Instagrams from Tripadvisor's newly-crowned 'top hotel in Ireland'
20,593  3
3
People cannot believe that Ellen Degeneres is turning 60 this year
6,725  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
HOUSING
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
'Private renters need three months' notice and should know what previous tenants paid'
A new homeless family hub run by a private company is set to open in Dublin next week
LIMERICK
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
'No words can describe the influence for good she was' - Dolores O'Riordan laid to rest in her hometown
Dolores O'Riordan will be laid to rest today
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Man United retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'
Bristol dream ended as Man City reach League Cup final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie