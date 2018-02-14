Community 'stunned' after 'brutal' killing in west Belfast

Updated 6.40am

A MAN HAS been died following a shooting in west Belfast yesterday evening.

The PSNI said police and other emergency services were called to a house in the Glenbawn Avenue area of Belfast at around 8pm.

The victim was a man in his 20s.

The PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch confirmed it had launched a murder inquiry following the killing.

Detective chief inspector Peter Montgomery said: “At this time, we are working to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing for anyone with information which may assist us with our inquiries to contact us.”

Sinn Féin councillor Stephen Magennis said the local community in Poleglass is “stunned and outraged at this latest brutal killing”.

He said: “I have spoken to some of the victim’s family and friends and they are obviously devastated and in a state of shock.

There can be absolutely no justification for this murder which was carried out in the most brutal fashion… The people carrying out these attacks are bringing nothing but death and destruction. They need to be condemned and should get off the backs of this community.

Alliance leader Naomi Long called it a “shocking murder” and joined Magennis in appealing for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.