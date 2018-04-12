Number of shots fired at north Dublin home in early morning

Ratoath Drive, Finglas Source: Google Maps

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a number of shots were fired at a house in north Dublin this morning.

The incident happened at the house at Ratoath Drive in Finglas at about 6.20am this morning.

It’s understood that up to nine shots were fired from what was believed to have been a handgun. Bullet holes in both a downstairs and upstairs window are clearly visible from the street.

No one was injured in the incident. The scene was subsequently preserved to allow for a Garda forensic investigation. That cordon has since been lifted.

No arrests have been made and no firearm has as yet been recovered.