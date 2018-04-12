  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of shots fired at north Dublin home in early morning

Gunmen opened fire at the house on Ratoath Drive in Finglas at about 6.20am this morning.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 10:09 AM
1 hour ago 6,532 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3953546

8 Ratoath Drive, Finglas Source: Google Maps

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a number of shots were fired at a house in north Dublin this morning.

The incident happened at the house at Ratoath Drive in Finglas at about 6.20am this morning.

It’s understood that up to nine shots were fired from what was believed to have been a handgun. Bullet holes in both a downstairs and upstairs window are clearly visible from the street.

No one was injured in the incident. The scene was subsequently preserved to allow for a Garda forensic investigation. That cordon has since been lifted.

No arrests have been made and no firearm has as yet been recovered.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The Overtones singer Timmy Matley has died aged 36
102,152  18
2
Blood-stained sheets, a pornographic gif and a tweet: Legal arguments in the rugby rape trial
75,272  0
3
Garda arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was spotted driving erratically with burst tyre
57,565  30
Fora
1
After three decades in business, the owners of Kiely's in Donnybrook are selling the iconic pub
1,501  0
2
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
377  0
3
INM claims its alleged data breach happened 'under the instruction' of its ex-chairman
170  0
The42
1
Incredible late drama as Ronaldo's last-gasp penalty sends Real Madrid into Champions League semis
40,739  116
2
Roma chairman fined for diving into historic fountain during last night's celebrations
32,079  31
3
Irish boxers claim eight medals at Commonwealths with semis and finals to come
16,786  23
DailyEdge.ie
1
Irish people gave some heartbreaking, some amazing, and some hilarious reasons for donating to Together for Yes
11,493  10
2
Drake lost a game of Fortnite to a gaming streamer and had to pay him $5,000... it's The Dredge
4,936  0
3
John Legend was quizzed about Chrissy Teigen, and he played an absolute blinder
4,431  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
GARDAí
Number of shots fired at north Dublin home in early morning
Number of shots fired at north Dublin home in early morning
Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing almost 2 weeks
Man (43) dies in workplace accident at Mullingar business park
RUSSIA
Russian military says Syrian government now in full control of town where alleged chemical attack took place
Russian military says Syrian government now in full control of town where alleged chemical attack took place
Daughter of ex-Russian spy poisoned by nerve agent refuses consular assistance from Russian embassy
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
COURT
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Cosby paid €2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie