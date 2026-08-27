Irishman charged with stealing taxi and driving it wrong way down dual carriageway in Wales

A 31-YEAR-OLD MAN from Ireland has been charged in Wales with stealing a taxi and driving it the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

Darragh O’Grady, of no fixed abode but from Ireland, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated taking of a vehicle and other driving offences.

He is also charged with other offences including theft and fraud by false representation.

A taxi was reported as stolen from Holyhead in Wales on Monday 24 August.

Shortly after, the taxi was involved in a collision with a cyclist on the London Road.

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The taxi then entered the A55 carriageway travelling in the wrong direction.

However, Welsh police safely stopped the vehicle on the A55 after closing the road.

O’Grady was arrested and has since been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates Court today.

A spokesperson said that “at the current time, there is no evidence to indicate that the incidents were filmed for the purposes of uploading to social media”.

The spokesperson added that this “continues to be an active investigation” and the public have been urged to avoid speculating on the “details of the incident or the motivations behind it”.