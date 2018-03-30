Yulia Skripal 'conscious and talking' almost a month after nerve agent attack

THE DAUGHTER OF ex-spy Sergei Skripal has reportedly regained consciousness after being exposed to a nerve agent almost a month ago.

Yesterday Salisbury District Hospital said Yulia Skripal was responding well to treatment improving rapidly. BBC reports that sources have now confirmed the 33-year-old woman is conscious and talking.

Her father remains in critical but stable condition at the same hospital. The pair had both been in critical condition since they were brought to hospital after coming into contact with the nerve agent on 4 March.

Investigators have said the highest concentration of nerve agent to date was found on the front door of Skripal’s house. This week they cordoned off a children’s play area near the house, but stressed this was just a “precautionary measure”.

The UK has blamed Russia for the poisoning, expelling diplomats in retaliation. Allies of the UK, Ireland among them, have followed suit in expelling Russian diplomats.

Russia yesterday announced its own mass expulsion of US diplomats in retaliation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would expel 60 US diplomats and close Washington’s consulate in Saint Petersburg in a tit-for-tat response to the expulsion of its envoys across three continents.

- With reporting from AFP.