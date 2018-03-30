  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Yulia Skripal 'conscious and talking' almost a month after nerve agent attack

Investigators have said the highest concentration of nerve agent to date was found on the front door of her father’s house.

By AFP Friday 30 Mar 2018, 9:12 AM
57 minutes ago 3,436 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3932451
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE DAUGHTER OF ex-spy Sergei Skripal has reportedly regained consciousness after being exposed to a nerve agent almost a month ago.

Yesterday Salisbury District Hospital said Yulia Skripal was responding well to treatment improving rapidly. BBC reports that sources have now confirmed the 33-year-old woman is conscious and talking.

Her father remains in critical but stable condition at the same hospital. The pair had both been in critical condition since they were brought to hospital after coming into contact with the nerve agent on 4 March.

Investigators have said the highest concentration of nerve agent to date was found on the front door of Skripal’s house. This week they cordoned off a children’s play area near the house, but stressed this was just a “precautionary measure”.

The UK has blamed Russia for the poisoning, expelling diplomats in retaliation. Allies of the UK, Ireland among them, have followed suit in expelling Russian diplomats.

Russia yesterday announced its own mass expulsion of US diplomats in retaliation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would expel 60 US diplomats and close Washington’s consulate in Saint Petersburg in a tit-for-tat response to the expulsion of its envoys across three continents.

- With reporting from AFP.

Read: Yulia Skripal ‘improving rapidly’ after nerve agent attack as police cordon off playground near home>

Read: Skripals were poisoned with deadly nerve agent from front door of their own home, police say>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
110,167  97
2
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
94,554  39
3
Protesters gather around the country over treatment of women in criminal justice system
68,020  98
Fora
1
This man has brought a concept that's shaking up London's property market to Ireland
517  0
2
An Irish sports data firm has signed a massive deal with America's soccer body
106  0
The42
1
Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced
27,401  23
2
Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge
26,281  45
3
'I'd be a different footballer in Dublin to the one I'll be in Kerry that's for sure'
23,291  2
DailyEdge.ie
1
Powerful #IBelieveHer rallies took place all over Ireland today
34,693  0
2
Katie from Room to Improve thinks Dermot deserves an Oscar after last Sunday's episode
14,722  6
3
Ant & Dec's documentary about their Irish heritage has been axed due to its boozy scenes
11,568  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
HIGH COURT
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí
Court overturns decision to release 'black cab rapist' from prison
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
'We need to help people who use drugs make healthier choices, not treat them as criminals'
GARDAí
PAC 'not satisfied' Garda College still operating under multiple tax codes
PAC 'not satisfied' Garda College still operating under multiple tax codes
€35k worth of cocaine found hidden inside box of biscuits and coffee in Roscommon
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie