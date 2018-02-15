  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Study finds possible link between cancer and ultra-processed foods like TV dinners

The study’s authors said this “may drive an increasing burden of cancer in the next decades”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 6:10 AM
4 hours ago 11,545 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3850269
Image: Joe Gough via Shutterstock
Image: Joe Gough via Shutterstock

A POSSIBLE LINK between highly-processed foods and rates of cancer has been found in a study; its authors have suggested that the rapidly increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods “may drive an increasing burden of cancer in the next decades”.

The study, which was published by The British Medical Journal (BMJ) today, said that further exploration of this subject is needed before that link is confirmed.

Ultra-processed foods include packaged baked goods and snacks, fizzy drinks, sugary cereals, ready meals and reconstituted meat products – often containing high levels of sugar, fat, and salt, but lacking in vitamins and fibre.

A few studies have linked ultra-processed foods to higher risks of obesity, high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. But firm evidence linking intake to risk of disease is still scarce.

shutterstock_273752726 Source: Shutterstock/ET1972

So a team of researchers based in France and Brazil, set out to evaluate potential associations between ultra-processed food intake and risk of overall cancer, as well as that of breast, prostate, and bowel (colorectal) cancers.

Their findings are based on 104,980 healthy French adults (22% men; 78% women) with an average age of 43 years who completed at least two 24-hour online dietary questionnaires, designed to measure usual intake of 3,300 different food items (NutriNet-Santé cohort study).

Foods were grouped according to degree of processing and cases of cancer were identified from participants’ declarations validated by medical records and national databases over an average of five years.

Several well-known risk factors for cancer, such as age, sex, educational level, family history of cancer, smoking status and physical activity levels, were taken into account.

The results show that a 10% increase in the proportion of ultra-processed foods in the diet was associated with increases of 12% in the risk of overall cancer and 11% in the risk of breast cancer.

No significant association was found for prostate and colorectal cancers.

Further testing found no significant association between less processed foods (such as canned vegetables, cheeses and freshly made unpackaged bread) and risk of cancer, while consumption of fresh or minimally processed foods (fruits, vegetables, pulses, rice, pasta, eggs, meat, fish and milk) was associated with lower risks of overall cancer and breast cancer.

shutterstock_455199823 Source: Dmitry Chumichev via Shutterstock

Analysis

This is an observational study, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and the researchers point to some limitations. For example, they cannot rule out some misclassification of foods or guarantee detection of every new cancer case. Nevertheless, the study sample was large and they were able to adjust for a range of potentially influential factors.

The study’s authors said:

To our knowledge, this study is the first to investigate and highlight an increase in the risk of overall – and specifically breast – cancer associated with ultra-processed food intake.

They stress that further work is needed to better understand the effects of the various stages of processing, but suggest policies targeting product reformulation, taxation, and marketing restrictions on ultra-processed products and promotion of fresh or minimally processed foods may contribute to primary cancer prevention.

In a linked editorial, Martin Lajous and Adriana Monge based at the National Institute of Public Health in Mexico, say this study provides “an initial insight into a possible link between ultra processed foods and cancer” but “we are a long way from understanding the full implications of food processing for health and wellbeing.”

They point to several challenges, such as identifying the precise elements in ultra-processed foods that could lead to cancer, and the potential impact of other unmeasured factors on the results.

As such, they conclude:

Care should be taken to transmit the strengths and limitations of this latest analysis to the general public and to increase the public’s understanding of the complexity associated with nutritional research in free-living populations.

Read: ‘Love is a drug’, ‘rose-tinted glasses’: Here’s the science behind falling for someone

Read: Scientists have discovered a 100 million-year-old spider preserved in amber

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Former student (19) arrested after 17 killed in Florida school shooting
100,783  179
2
Have you seen Joanne Lee? She was last seen in Dublin yesterday
88,899  37
3
Remains of French nine-year-old who disappeared at wedding in August found
84,606  32
Fora
1
Irish house prices have soared again and people's wages can't keep up
2,016  0
2
Fallon & Byrne is opening a fancy new food hall in Dundrum Town Centre
687  0
3
Two brothers building apartments on Bray's seafront have shared a multimillion-euro payday
674  0
The42
1
Major League Rugby announces New York team for 2019 with O'Sullivan and Horgan as advisors
36,910  27
2
'I’m just taking the year out, chilling and concentrating on training'
32,368  16
3
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg
28,425  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jess and Dom from Love Island got married in swimsuits on Good Morning Britain
9,888  2
2
Who should Monica have ended up with in Friends?
7,834  5
3
Eddie Redmayne says sharing a house with Jamie Dornan was like living with a puppy
7,117  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Man dies following 'serious accident' at Heathrow airport
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
NORTHERN IRELAND
'Those gaps were closed': Coveney surprised over collapse of power-sharing talks in the North
'Those gaps were closed': Coveney surprised over collapse of power-sharing talks in the North
Explainer: What is the Irish Language Act and why is it causing political deadlock in Northern Ireland?
DUP will not sign off on stand-alone Irish Language Act, Arlene Foster says
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
Hundreds of gardaÃ­ turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Hundreds of gardaí turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Three-year-old girl who was injured in Dublin home over the weekend dies
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie