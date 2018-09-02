This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 2 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suspect in homicide avoided prosecution eight times for violent crimes under juvenile protection scheme

Gardaí believe the teenager, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, was responsible for the death of a man.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 2 Sep 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 11,663 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4212036
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A TEENAGER WHO has avoided potential criminal prosecution at least eight times due to the juvenile diversion programme is the chief suspect in the violent death of a man, TheJournal.ie has learned. 

Gardaí have said that they believe the teenager, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, was likely to have been responsible for the death of a man in the Leinster region. 

It is understood that the minor had received the benefit of eight different juvenile liaison officers and had another two cases pending under the scheme when the incident occurred.

The minor received the orders after allegedly committing offences such as drug possession, aggravated burglary, assault causing harm and car theft. 

The aim of the juvenile diversion programme is to help prevent young offenders in Ireland from entering into the full criminal justice system.

Instead of a criminal conviction, the young person is given the chance to admit to their crime as part of the scheme and is offered one of a range of options to make amends.

Specially-trained garda Juvenile Liaison Officers (JLOs) are assigned to work with them.

Once the young person admits responsibility for their actions, an action plan is created – this can include apologising to the victim of their crimes, offering money to them, imposing curfews on the offender or ensuring they participate in sporting or other recreational activities.

However, sources have said that this young person had shown little sign of remorse and his behaviour had been worsening. The source also said that this young person was not a suitable candidate for a JLO after he committed a third alleged offence and should instead have been tried for his alleged offences.

Sources have described how the teenager had been on a “rampage” across his hometown in the weeks prior to the homicide. There had been multiple complaints to the local garda station about his behaviour at the time. 

System slowdown

The JLO system is in the spotlight after it emerged that a major audit of 22,000 of its cases are now being carried out after it emerged that a significant number of young people may have wrongly escaped prosecution.

The internal review has seen a number of sergeants and inspectors removed from the frontline to deal with this latest crisis.

The lack of frontline sergeants is already at crisis point, meanwhile, according to garda representative body AGSI.

In the past, these young people were placed on a centralised list which gave gardaí blanket approval to proceed with their prosecution.

However, that system was then changed so that individual JLOs had to contact the original arresting garda informing them that the scheme was not working out and that they should go ahead with prosecution.

The way the system was created meant that a referral had to be done for each offence, for each offender – effectively creating a substantial workload for officers.

Sources say that the system became unworkable and ground to a halt. The offenders’ cases lingered until a point where their offences could no longer be prosecuted as they exceeded the statute of limitation.

The full report into the non-prosecutions is scheduled to be released to the public in October.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man bitten by shark while angling off Cork coast
    45,638  55
    2
    		TD says people are 'scamming' the Cycle to Work scheme and selling bikes for profit
    28,988  95
    3
    		Sitdown Sunday: The horrific abuse at a Catholic orphanage
    26,035  32
    Fora
    1
    		‘Starting the rock concerts put Slane on the map, but now we’re going in a new direction’
    217  0
    2
    		'Ireland's eggs are invested in the foreign multinational basket - and problems lie ahead'
    115  0
    3
    		Valuations and VCs: The delicate balancing act of how much equity startups should sell
    95  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final
    159,303  67
    2
    		As it happened: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League
    40,322  14
    3
    		'You were kind of like the black sheep by going to the gym as much as I did on my own'
    35,186  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A 90s pop-star auditioned for X Factor last night in the hopes of raising money for her daughter's medical bills
    18,089  0
    2
    		Celebrity Big Brother host Rylan called on producers to show housemates the footage of Roxanne
    12,546  6
    3
    		Lily Allen had to preemptively reveal she slept with female escorts before a newspaper leaked the story
    8,505  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    GARDAí
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    DUBLIN
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    Here's where you can welcome the Dublin winners home
    Poll: Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland senior football final?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie