Dublin: 2 °C Friday 2 February, 2018
The Jacksons to perform in Ireland this summer

Tito, Jackie, Marlon and Jermaine will perform at the Beatyard Festival in Dun Laoghaire.

By Christina Finn Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 1:41 PM
12 hours ago 14,530 Views 30 Comments
The Jacksons performing during the Glastonbury Festival last year.
Image: Empics Entertainment
Image: Empics Entertainment

FOUR MEMBERS OF the original The Jackson 5 will be performing for the first time in Ireland this August.

The Jacksons – Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Marlon Jackson and Jermaine Jackson – are set to perform live at Dun Laoghaire Harbour over the August bank holiday weekend as part of the Beatyard Festival.

During the 90 minute show, the band are set to perform all of their hits with a nine-piece band, including Can You Feel It, Never Can Say Goodbye, ABC, I’ll Be There, Shake Your Body, Walk Right Now, Blame It On The Boogie, Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin, Beat It, Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough and many more.

Dubbed as one of the greatest Motown groups in the history, the Jackson 5, which then included Michael Jackson, were catapulted to fame in 1969 when their first album sold two million copies in two weeks.

Their single, I Want You Back,  rose to number one in the US charts.

Source: IBeLovinTheJ5/YouTube

 

After countless tours, albums and chart successes, Michael Jackson left the group in the 1980s to pursue a solo career.

Over the years, the group has had five number one albums, 18 number one hits, 17 top 10 albums, and 17 top 40 singles.

Tickets for the 3 August gig go on sale on next week.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
