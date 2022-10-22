17-year-old boy dies after single-vehicle crash in Antrim

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Cullybackey area of Antrim, the PSNI has said.

Two other passengers, a teenage boy and girl, have been taken to hospital following the crash, with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

In a statement, the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Harrison said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm.

“A 17 year old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

Advertisement

“Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.”

Cullybackey is 40 minutes away from Belfast.

Cullybackey on a map

A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries by the PSNI.

“The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Detective Seargeant Harrison added: “Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.”