AN 18-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested following the seizure of over 10kg worth of mephedrone in Co Kildare.

The value of the seized drugs, a psychoactive stimulant, are worth approximately €500,000 according to gardaí and officers from the Revenue Commission.

Advertisement

The man, arrested at the scene in Newbridge, is currently being held at a garda station in Kildare following an intelligence-led, joint operation. Investigations remain ongoing.

Mephedrone, which can be used as a plant fertiliser, was made illegal in Ireland in 2010 and is frequently referred to as a ‘party drug’ for it’s impact on people’s confidence and awareness.

Side effects of the drug include an increase heartbeat, leading to a high-risk of a heart attack or a stroke. The substance can also leave individuals feeling paranoid or cause intense hallucinations, nosebleeds and fits or seizures.