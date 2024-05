THE NEW 2FM lineup for the summer season has been revealed, a week after confirmation that the station was facing four big departures from its daytime schedule.

Lottie Ryan and David O’Reilly are stepping in for the departing 2 Johnnies in the drivetime slot and Aifric O’Connell is joining the breakfast lineup in place of Doireann Garrihy.

Described by RTÉ today as a the “ultimate messers”, Ryan and O’Reilly will present from 3-6pm Monday-Friday on 2FM Drive with Lottie and David.

Ryan, whose father was the late 2FM broadcaster Gerry Ryan, has been a familiar voice on the station in recent years, having previously done a stint on the breakfast show in 2018-19. She currently presents an entertainment news slot from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, O’Reilly has been a contributor across several of the daytime 2FM shows and presented on Bank Holiday Breakfast.

Prior to radio, he ranged from appearing in West End productions to television acting and also worked as a showbiz correspondent on Virgin Media One.

For the breakfast slot, O’Connell has been working with the station full-time since 2017 and will co-host beside longstanding presenters Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

Aifric O'Connell is joining 2FM Breakfast. RTÉ RTÉ

Signing off from the show this morning, an emotional Garrihy described her co-hosts as “brothers for life” and said she had enjoyed the “time of her life” on the programme.

The summer schedule presenter, already announced last week, will see Laura Fox take the 9am-12pm slot instead of Jennifer Zamperelli.

Zamperelli, who had been with the station for more than ten years, announced recently that she was leaving 2FM in what has been dubbed the ‘RTÉ 2FM exodus’.

Head of RTÉ 2FM Dan Healy, who last week insisted it was an “exiting time” for the station despite the departure of some of its biggest names, said today’s announcement was an example of it “strengthening” its schedule.

“We are very happy that for the summer we are strengthening our schedule with 2FM homegrown talent with Aifric, Lottie and David. 2FM has always been programmed with a mix of presenters who have learnt their craft here with personalities from outside who have built a profile with younger audiences,” Healy said.

“It always starts with the audience first and this summer’s schedule is built with only them in mind. I believe that 2FM has the most exciting mission in RTÉ. Our mission is to inform and entertain younger audiences with wonderful music, chat and sport.”

He added that station bosses are continuing to work to “build a station with the next generation” of 2FM presenters.